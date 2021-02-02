Megan Fox Is Eager to Finalize Divorce From Brian Austin Green to Be With "Soulmate" Machine Gun Kelly

Weitere : Megan Fox Praises BF Machine Gun Kelly's "SNL" Performance

This isn't puppy love—Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are the real deal!

A source close to the 34-year-old actress exclusively tells E! News she is looking forward to beginning her next chapter with the "bloody valentine" singer. However, her plans have been halted as she waits to finalize her divorce from Brian Austin Green.

As the insider explains, she and the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor, who were married for nine years and separated in late 2019, "are working through the divorce."

"Brian is definitely not making it easy or doing things quickly," the insider reveals, adding, "Megan would like to wrap it up and get it finished as quickly as possible, but Brian is not exactly working with her on that."

At this time, both Brian and Megan requested to have joint physical and legal custody of their three sons, Journey, 4, Bodhi, 6, and Noah, 8. Additionally, the actress is asking for termination of spousal support for herself and the actor.