Noah Centineo to Star in a New Movie About the GameStop Stock Controversy

Noah Centineo will play the next wolf of Wall Street.

E! News has learned the To All the Boys I've Loved Before star landed a major role in a new movie about the recent GameStop stock saga.

On Feb. 1, Deadline reported Netflix is in the early stages of making a film about the battle between hedge fund investors and amateur Reddit traders, who used stock market apps such as Robinhood to spike the GameStop stock more than 350% last week.

Academy Award winner Mark Boal is in negotiations to write the script, according to the outlet. He previously wrote The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, meaning the upcoming untitled project could earn Oscar buzz as well.

Makeready founder Brad Weston is set to produce the movie, after working on such notable titles as The Revenant, Gone Girl, 12 Years a Slave and of course, another Wall Street drama, The Big Short.