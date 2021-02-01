Salma Hayek Weighs In On Hilaria Baldwin's Heritage Controversy

Weitere : Amy Schumer Jokes About Hilaria Baldwin's Accent Controversy

Salma Hayek is speaking out about the controversy involving Hilaria Baldwin's heritage.

On Monday, Feb. 1, the Oscar nominee—who portrayed Alec Baldwin's love interest on 30 Rock, appeared on Andy Cohen's radio show and addressed the accusations about Hilaria's upbringing. "A lot of my friends asked me, 'Did you hear about this? Oh my god!'" Salma recalled on SiriusXM's Radio Andy. "We all lie a little bit. She makes my friend happy. She fooled me because she's such a good mother and she has five of them! And, you know, I don't care."

"I'm sorry. I don't mean to betray or hurt anybody's feelings," she continued. "And I don't know if it's right or if it's wrong. I'm not gonna judge somebody just because of that one thing. And I think, I feel honor that somebody wants to be, their alter ego it's to be like something that is similar to my roots. It makes me feel proud that people are inspired because you know, I am Mexican Lebanese, but my grandparents, my ancestors on my mother's side are Spanish."

Salma went on to say she thinks Hilaria, who has been accused of faking her Spanish accent, is "smart to want to be Spanish," adding, "We're cool."