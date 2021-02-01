Saved By the Bell's Dustin Diamond Dead at 44 After Battle With Lung Cancer

Weitere : "Saved by the Bell" 31 Years Later: E! News Rewind

Dustin Diamond has lost his battle with lung cancer.

E! News can confirm the Saved By the Bell star passed away on Monday, Feb. 1 due to carcinoma. He was 44.

"He was diagnosed with this brutal, relentless form of malignant cancer only three weeks ago," a rep for the actor shared with E! News. "In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution. Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful."

When news first broke of Dustin's cancer battle, his Saved By the Bell co-stars were quick to send him well wishes.

As Mario Lopez previously wrote on Instagram, "I connected with Dustin earlier this evening and although the news of his diagnosis is heartbreaking, we remain positive that he'll overcome this. Praying for him & his family and for a speedy recovery. God Bless."