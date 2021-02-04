SAG AwardsMarilyn MansonKardashiansDie NeuestenVideos

Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and More Stars Who Won the Super Bowl With Their Halftime Show Looks

The athletes might own the field, but when it comes to the Super Bowl halftime shows, these superstars won us over with their style moments.

von Alyssa Morin Feb 04, 2021 12:00
When fashion meets football.

Even though the 2021 Super Bowl is just days away, we're taking this time to walk down memory lane. But instead of reminiscing about the glory days of the beloved NFL event, we're looking back at something far more important, in our humble opinion: The best style moments to ever happen during the halftime show performances.

From Beyoncé's eye-catching black leather military jacket, gold chain harness and combat boots in 2016 to Diana Ross' larger-than-life strapless gown that swallowed the stage in 1996, these fashion looks worthy of their own trophy. Back her 2017 performance, Lady Gaga made several showstopping outfit changes, which included glitzy football shoulder pads, a holographic blue bedazzled bodysuit and matching knee-high boots. 

And it's safe to say that Shania Twain's fabulous number at the 2003 game really pushed the style boundaries for shows to come. The country legend oozed glamour in a diamond-adorned bustier, an extreme cut-out leather cape jacket and itty-bitty bottoms. She tied her flashy look together with equally lavish jewelry pieces, sexy knee-high boots and fishnet tights.

To see who else lit up the Super Bowl Halftime Show with their daring and dashing designs, keep scrolling. We can't wait to see what The Weeknd has in store for his halftime show.

KMazur/WireImage
Shania Twain

One word: wowzers. The country legend brought the glitz and the glamour to the 2003 game with her jewel-encrusted bustier, holographic black leather jacket and equally dazzling diamond accessories.

Focus on Sport/Getty Images
Diana Ross

We're endlessly in love with this lewk. The icon was the epitome of glamour at the 1996 Super Bowl with her dramatic metallic gold jacket and majestic purple jumpsuit.

KMazur/WireImage
Janet Jackson

The Super Bowl that will stand apart of history! Aside from the "wardrobe malfunction," this is one fiery outfit! From the latex leather material to the gladiator-like design, the pop icon showed up to show off.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Beyoncé

The "Spirit" singer made the Super Bowl field her runway wearing an eye-catching black leather military jacket and gold-chain harness at the 2016 show.

Joe Traver/Getty Images
Gloria Estefan & Stevie Wonder

Little Black Dress! Gloria wore a simple, but striking fringe corset black dress at the 1999 Super Bowl. She performed with Stevie Wonder, who also lit up the stage with his outfit.

George Rose/Getty Images
Wynonna Judd & Naomi Judd

A dynamic duo! Wynonna and Naomi oozed glamour at the 1994 event with their effortlessly elegant designs.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Usher

Usher was a vision in white at the 2011 Super Bowl Halftime Show in Texas.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Lady Gaga

A round of applause. The "Poker Face" superstar dazzled at the Super Bowl show in 2017 with her shimmery bodysuit and matching boots that featured an explosion of rhinestones. Now, that's a lewk.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
No Doubt & Sting

From the lace-up booties and a glimmering silver-studded bustier to her flashy monogrammed belt, Gwen Stefani served bawdy and face at the 2003 ceremony.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Katy Perry

Baby shark, who? Jokes aside, Perry brought bright and bold fashion to the 2015 Super Bowl with her rainbow-colored bustier and skirt.

Doug Pensinger/ALLSPORT
Britney Spears & Aerosmith

Name a more iconic duo... we'll wait! The Pop Princess got into the football spirit with her fun and flirty uniform-inspired tee and pants. Aerosmith's Steve Tyler also joined in with his festive ensemble.

Al Pereira/WireImage
Beyoncé

Who run the world?! The Grammy winner slayed the Super Bowl in 2013, wearing a daring leather bodysuit.

Focus on Sport/Getty Images
Diana Ross

A performance so good, Ross gave fans an outfit change. At the 1996 Super Bowl, the legendary singer lit up the stadium with her vibrant orange and purple dress.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Madonna & CeeLo Green

The Queen of Pop went for a goth-glam lewk at the 2012 show, as she rocked a black sequin coat dress and gold-encrusted punk gloves. CeeLo also shined bright with his equally blinged out ensemble.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez

You don't have to ask us twice to get loud for this duo: The Latina legends owned the stage in their glittering ensembles at the 2020 game.

