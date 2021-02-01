Ana de Armas Deletes Her Twitter Account After Ben Affleck Breakup

Ana de Armas has deleted her Twitter account.
While it's unclear when exactly the social media move was made, the observation comes weeks after fans heard about her split from Ben Affleck. In January, E! News learned the 32-year-old actress and the 48-year-old actor ended their relationship. "Both of them have completely full lives in a good way," a source said at the time. "There will always be that love."
Neither Ben nor Ana has publicly commented on the breakup. However, another insider told E! News the former couple started "having problems in the fall."
"They took time apart but found a way back together," this source said. "After spending the holidays apart, they both agreed that moving on was for the best. Ana didn't want to come back to L.A., and Ben is heading to Boston to start filming. It was clear that it wasn't going to work and that this needed to happen."
The second insider also noted that both the Knives Out star and the Argo alum are very busy with their careers. "The quarantine period was unique because they had down time and really got to know each other spending time at home," this source continued. "Once things started opening back up and work picked up, things started to change."
In addition, the insider claimed the exes have "very different" lifestyles and are in "different places" in life. "Ana decided she doesn't want to live in L.A., and he wants to be close to family," the source added. "She didn't want to be tied down."
Still, the insider suggested the split hasn't been easy. "It's disappointing and has been hard to let it go," the source noted, "because they had a great year together and fell hard."
However, the insider said Ben has been continuing to see his kids—Violet, 15; Seraphina, 12; and Samuel, 8—and "doing all the same stuff they have always done."
"That chapter has closed," the source said, "and now they are all moving ahead to the next one."
News of the breakup came less than a year after the former couple first sparked romance rumors. As fans may recall, the Deep Water co-stars were spotted visiting Havana, Cuba, where Ana was born, in March 2020 and fueled dating speculation by taking a trip to Costa Rica later that month.
Once they returned to California, they started quarantining together amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. And while they remained tight-lipped on the speculation, paparazzi did catch the duo sharing a kiss on one of their many walks. In fact, Ben and Ana didn't confirm they were dating until April, when they became Instagram official. They then continued to celebrate many milestones together, including birthdays and holidays, and Ana even met Ben's children, who he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
As for whether Ana and Ben might rekindle their romance in the future, another source told E! News the celebrities' "friends would not be disappointed" if they "revisited their relationship down the line."
"They brought a lot of good things into each other's lives," the insider said. "But ultimately, timing right now didn't allow for it to work out."