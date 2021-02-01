Ana de Armas Deletes Her Twitter Account After Ben Affleck Breakup

Weitere : Necessary Realness: Ben Affleck Cuts Ana de Armas Out

Ana de Armas has deleted her Twitter account.

While it's unclear when exactly the social media move was made, the observation comes weeks after fans heard about her split from Ben Affleck. In January, E! News learned the 32-year-old actress and the 48-year-old actor ended their relationship. "Both of them have completely full lives in a good way," a source said at the time. "There will always be that love."

Neither Ben nor Ana has publicly commented on the breakup. However, another insider told E! News the former couple started "having problems in the fall."

"They took time apart but found a way back together," this source said. "After spending the holidays apart, they both agreed that moving on was for the best. Ana didn't want to come back to L.A., and Ben is heading to Boston to start filming. It was clear that it wasn't going to work and that this needed to happen."

The second insider also noted that both the Knives Out star and the Argo alum are very busy with their careers. "The quarantine period was unique because they had down time and really got to know each other spending time at home," this source continued. "Once things started opening back up and work picked up, things started to change."