Harry Styles' Most Fashion Forward Looks Are What Make Him Beautiful

Harry Styles sure lives up to his name.

The singer and former member of One Direction has certainly cemented his role as a fashion icon. He can just as easily wow in Gucci as he can in casualwear. Black skinny jeans? Check. Florals? Not just for spring. Painted nails? Why not? He is nothing if not fashion forward.

It's part of the reason Vogue put him on the cover of its December issue, making him the first man to appear solo on the iconic magazine's cover. For the historic moment, the superstar—always keen to dissolve gender norms in fashion—chose a Gucci jacket layered over a dress.

"I think if you get something that you feel amazing in, it's like a superhero outfit," he explained. "Clothes are there to have fun with and experiment with and play with. What's really exciting is that all of these lines are just kind of crumbling away. When you take away 'There's clothes for men and there's clothes for women,' once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play. I'll go in shops sometimes, and I just find myself looking at the women's clothes thinking they're amazing."