Harry Styles' Most Fashion Forward Looks Are What Make Him Beautiful

In honor of Harry Styles' 27th birthday, let's take a look back at all the times he wowed us with his fashion-forward looks. After all, it's part of the reason we adore him.

von Corinne Heller Feb 01, 2021
FashionMusikPromisHarry Styles
Harry Styles sure lives up to his name.

The singer and former member of One Direction has certainly cemented his role as a fashion icon. He can just as easily wow in Gucci as he can in casualwear. Black skinny jeans? Check. Florals? Not just for spring. Painted nails? Why not? He is nothing if not fashion forward.

It's part of the reason Vogue put him on the cover of its December issue, making him the first man to appear solo on the iconic magazine's cover. For the historic moment, the superstar—always keen to dissolve gender norms in fashion—chose a Gucci jacket layered over a dress. 

"I think if you get something that you feel amazing in, it's like a superhero outfit," he explained. "Clothes are there to have fun with and experiment with and play with. What's really exciting is that all of these lines are just kind of crumbling away. When you take away 'There's clothes for men and there's clothes for women,' once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play. I'll go in shops sometimes, and I just find myself looking at the women's clothes thinking they're amazing."

foto
Harry Styles' Star-Studded Dating History

So now, in honor of Harry's 27th birthday, let's take a look back at all his golden outfits that made us adore him even more.

Roma/IPA/Shutterstock
Nailed It

At the 2020 Gucci Cruise show, all eyes fell on Harry's perfect pastel manicure.

 

Helene Pambrun
Think Pink

The singer appeared with Steve Nicks as he celebrates the release of his album Fine Line with a sold-out one-night-only concert at the Forum in Los Angeles.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Nothing to Hide

Jaws dropped when the singer arrived to the 2019 Met Gala in this sheer top from Gucci. 

Mike Coppola/WireImage
Bold in Blue

The One Direction star wore a blue velvet Gucci suit to the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Stylin' Styles

You can't deny it...the man's got swag, especially when sporting an orange-printed suit at Radio City Music Hall. 

Scott Barbour/Getty Images
Purple Rain

Harry was the prince of fashion performing at the 2017 ARIA Awards in this bold, paisley-printed purple metallic suit.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Sony Music
Floral Phase

In late 2017, it was clear that the "Wild Thoughts" singer was going through a floral suit phase and we're not complaining. 

David M Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage
Well Suited

The pop star cleans up nicely, wouldn't you say? Harry wore a tailored-to-perfection double-breasted suit to the premiere of Dunkirk in 2017.

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Mr. Grey

He joined some of the world's most beautiful supermodels at the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in a grey suit with a sleek pastel-green shirt underneath.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Keep it Classy

Harry attended the Dunkirk World Premiere in an impeccable Raf Simons-designed tuxedo jacket with a classic black dress shirt tucked into black slacks that were detailed with a red and white marching band embroidery on the hem.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Fashion Forward

How do men attract attention at fashion week? Hint: Take a peek at Harry's leopard-print sweater worn at the Burberry Prorsum Womenswear Spring/Summer 2014 show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Pinned Down

Harry attended the 2014 British Fashion Awards in a red pin-striped suit that worked perfectly with his semi-groomed hair. 

Splash News
Coat Chic

Even when he's not trying, the "Kiwi" singer looks cool. 

Olivia Salazar/WireImage
Casual Cool

In 2013, the boy bander rocked skinny jeans, boots and Ray-Ban sunglasses.

Scarf It Down

When you win an award at the 2013 British Fashion Awards, it means your style perspective is strong. Also, when you can effortlessly sport a scarf to a big event, you definitely deserve cred. 

Mike Marsland/WireImage
Fresh Fashion

Harry's love for fashion was noticeable even early on his career. The suit jacket and casual pants combo worked well for the Burberry runway show. 

3-Piece Ensemble

Even at 18 years old, the British singer opted for a classy look with a three-piece suit—with a statement bow-tie—for the 2012 BRIT Awards.

Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire via Getty Images
Prep Street

It's true that Harry and the rest of his former band mates have come a long way style wise, but back in 2012, the part-casual, part-suit outfit combo did it for fans. 

Hair Envy

Perhaps it's his voluminous hair or dark sunglasses, but the simple tee and pants look on Harry back in 2012 was so freaking cool.

