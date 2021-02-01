Why J.P. Rosenbaum Wouldn't Say No To The Bachelor—and More From His First Post-Split Interview

Presley Ann/Getty Images for WE tv

So you're saying there's a chance...

A slight one, admittedly, the real estate developer noting that a decade and roughly a quadrillion hair care gummies ads have passed since he made his reality TV debut. "A lot more comes with it after the show," he noted of the not small group of people who sign on with visions of sponcon opportunities dancing in their heads. "You have an Internet following, you can make some serious money and now everyone's got a podcast or a blog."

Which means the lead has to play detective, determining who's there for the quote-unquote right reasons. "Everyone can get something out of this and there is a path to make a lot of money," he explained. "But you can't just discount that as an ulterior motive."

So Rosenbaum likely won't go the champagne-and-Neil-Lane-diamonds route, but he is eager to continue his journey. (For the record, Paradise is a hard pass: "There is no way.")

"I definitely want to start the next chapter but dating as a soon-to-be 44-year-old father of two in a global pandemic, what does that even look like?" he questioned. "I think I'm terrified even without the pandemic."