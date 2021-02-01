Watch Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino Hilariously Prank Snooki, JWoww and More Stars

Weitere : Vinny & Ronnie on Who's Going to Jail on "Jersey Shore Family Vacation"

The shenanigans of Jersey Shore made it to 2021!

On Sunday, January 31, Vinny Guadagnino took to his TikTok to share a video of what happened when he prank called his co-stars. In the video, he called each cast member and when they answered he said, "I'm kind of busy right now. Can I call you right back?"

He started with Deena Cortese (who's saved in his phone as "Deena MTv") and she asked the obvious question, "Wait, did you call me?"

The next call featured the skeptical Jenni "JWoww" Farley, who immediately answered the call and asked, "Is this an accident?" When Vinny asked to call her back, she says with a smile, "You f—king asshole" before he hung up.

As for Pauly D, he was genuinely confused and flat out said, "What—you just called me!" Whereas Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino answered with a completely blacked out screen and exclaimed, "What?"

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi by far had the funniest reaction. The mom of three was clearly in chill mode when she answered the call with a glass of red wine in hand and asked, "Can I help you?"