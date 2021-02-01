Megan Fox's Comment About Machine Gun Kelly's SNL Set Proves She's Not Here to Make Friends

Megan Fox is making no secret of her appreciation for Machine Gun Kelly's recent stint on Saturday Night Live, even if it comes at the expense of the show's previous musical guests.
After her boyfriend made his debut on the long-running NBC sketch-comedy series by performing his tunes "Lonely" and "My Ex's Best Friend" for the Saturday, Jan. 30 episode, Megan took to Instagram on Jan. 31 to offer high praise. She also shared a carousel of photos taken during the exciting week.
"SNL week," the 34-year-old actress captioned the post. "Best performance that show has ever seen." She added a head-exploding emoji, followed by a broken-heart one.
Certainly, her message was well-intentioned, as this is a very supportive sentiment to express. That said, given that SNL is known for showcasing some of the industry's most iconic and beloved musicians over the course of its 46 seasons, this caption might make for some awkward moments if she ever hangs out with any singers in the near future.
After all, this season alone has included such talented musical performers as Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Bruce Springsteen, Jack White and Dua Lipa. That's quite the elite company.
Two of the pics in Megan's carousel showed MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, holding his girlfriend in the air as he adorably carried her into NBC Studios for the taping.
The Jennifer's Body star, who officially filed for divorce from Brian Austin Green in November 2020 after more than 10 years of marriage, clearly is enjoying her whirlwind relationship with the 30-year-old "Bloody Valentine" performer that began in June.
"Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire," she told Nylon in November about dating MGK. "The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude."
