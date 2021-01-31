Big Brother Stars Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans Are Engaged

From Big Brother to forever.
Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans are officially engaged, the couple announced in dual Instagram posts on Sunday, Jan. 31.
The Big Brother competitors, who met on the show's 20th season in 2018, shared photos of their Jan. 30 engagement, which took place on the beach in their hometown of Hilton Head Island, S.C.
Calling the engagement the "greatest day" of his life, Tyler wrote in his Instagram caption, "WE'RE ENGAGED! @angelarummans You make every day seem like a dream come true and I am now officially the luckiest person on the face of the earth. I'll love you to infinity and beyond."
Angela echoed the sentiment in her own Instagram post, writing, "YES to forever and ever and always. You and me babe, for the rest of time."
"Thank you for giving me the best and most perfect day of my life," she continued. "I love you more than I can say in words, and I cannot wait for the next chapter of our lives. For now, let's savor this time and soak in all of the excitement our future holds."
The couple also shared a video of their engagement on their YouTube channel, which gave fans a closer look into how the surprise proposal went down.
In fact, the whole thing was way more dramatic than one might expect. Tyler, a lifeguard, organized a fake interview with a magazine on the beach, then said he was being called away to perform a beach rescue. Except, when Angela followed him down to the beach, her family was there, waiting with signs that read "Will you marry me?"
Back home, following the proposal, Angela told the camera, "I cried a lot of it" as the couple opened up a "very expensive" bottle of wine gifted to them from a friend.
The proposal is a long time coming—at least for Angela! She told E! News back in October 2018 that she was "patiently waiting" for her guy to pop the question. However, at the time, they embarked on a relationship milestone: They moved in together.
"After the Big Brother house, it only seemed natural [to move in together]. We were so used to living together and sharing a bed together throughout most of the season so going back into my normal life, it felt natural for him to move in with me," Angela said. "I couldn't imagine living without him."
"It's been great," Tyler added. "The move has been so smooth. It feels so natural. I love it."
While they're soon heading down the aisle, Angela also teased that there may be another reality show run for her and Tyler in the future.
"We're totally open to doing more shows and I think The Amazing Race would be the most amazing experience," Angela shared at the time. "I think Survivor would be really cool, too. At the end of the day, I'm not going to do anything that Tyler doesn't do with me and I can't imagine being on another season of Big Brother in the house without him there."