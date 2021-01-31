The 10 Biggest Bombshells From Wendy Williams' Documentary What a Mess!

3. A Dark Night

"Early in my radio career, there was this artist. And he had the No. 1 song on the R&B charts at the time. He came and did an interview on my radio show and he asked me out for dinner. So I say, 'Yeah,'" Wendy revealed. The night quickly took a turn, however. "He wanted to go change for his own party. When we went to his hotel, he invited me to his room and I went. He goes in the bathroom to do whatever. When he comes out, he's got, like, nothing on. A pair of boxers. And I'm like, 'OK, what's about to happen?' My dumb behind, instead of just getting up and walking out, I'm like, OK, I'm going to see how far this is going to go. I don't want to have the sex. I don't want want to be involved with an artist. He ended up pushing himself on me, and he date raped me. And I left after that, went home and scrubbed my skin off, cried. That was that. I never told anybody. I just handled it."

When asked by a producer off-camera why she hasn't ever named her attacker, Wendy responded, "It's my story to tell. I know I can say his name, but, you know what, I'll let him breathe. Because he was a one-hit wonder. Thank God I am not dead or diseased, you know? If anything it made me more focused and determined to move on with my life."