Khloe Kardashian Embraces Her Stretch Marks in Sexy Bikini Photo: "I Love My Stripes"

Weitere : Khloe Kardashian's Baby Plans With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is another Kardashian who wears her "stripes" with pride.

On Saturday, Jan. 30, the 36-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and mother of 2-year-old True Thompson posted on her Instagram page a photo of herself on a beach, wearing a black bikini and sporting sand all over her body, as well as her stretch marks. The pic was taken during a recent tropical vacation with her family.

"I love my stripes," Khloe wrote, echoing similar comments her sister Kourtney Kardashian wrote about her own body after posting a photo of her own stretch marks in 2019.

Their sister Kim Kardashian responded to Khloe's post, writing, "It's the waist for me," with a clapping emoji. Khloe wrote back, "You taught me all the angles."

Khloe's bikini photo, which shows off a flat stomach, comes days after the release of a teaser for the upcoming final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, in which she tells her boyfriend and True's dad, Tristan Thompson, "I just feel like it's now time to have another kid."