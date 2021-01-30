Royal Documentary Reportedly Banned by the Queen Is Leaked Online: 5 Key Moments

Buckingham Palace has declined to comment about the recent leak of the documentary or its contents. Here are five key moments from Royal Family:

1. The Queen Calls a Man a "Gorilla" (Behind His Back):

In one scene, the queen dines with Philip, Charles and Anne at a small round table. The monarch discusses a meeting with a man an official previously described to her as a "gorilla," as her family laughs.

"It's extremely difficult sometimes to keep a straight face...he came in beforehand like they do and he said to me, 'There's a gorilla coming in.' So I said to him, 'An extraordinary remark to make, very unkind, about anybody,'" the monarch says. "I stood in the middle of the room and pressed the bell, and the doors opened and there was a gorilla! And I had the most terrible trouble in keeping- you know, he had a short body and long arms. And I had the most appalling trouble."

"If that happened to me," Charles replies, "I would dissolve and walk out."

Buckingham Palace and the BBC declined to comment on the scene, according to The Huffington Post. There is no explanation as to whom the queen was talking about.