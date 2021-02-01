Below Deck's Izzy Wouters Gives an Update on Her Dating Life After Coming Out

Weitere : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Isabelle "Izzy" Wouters is out and proud.

For an exclusive chat with E! News, the Below Deck star gave an update on her life since coming out as lesbian. As the Bravo personality detailed to us, she feels "lucky" being based in the almost "COVID free" New Zealand as it's allowed her to meet new people.

"I'm not really like, actively going out and going around dating and all this stuff," Izzy shared with E!. "But, I am kind of now enjoying more getting to know people on apps and online."

As she continued, Izzy joked that she's looking forward to having the "ho phase" she never had in her early 20s.

"And like, just enjoying that…being able to explore this side of myself," Izzy added. "Because, you know, I didn't kind of realize this at the start of last year because, before that, I just assumed I was bi."

Per Izzy, "it's been really fun."