Go Inside Maluma's 27th Birthday Bash as He Introduces His "Sixth Baby"

Fatherhood isn't in Maluma's future yet, but a new album sure is.
On Thursday, Jan. 28, fans of the Columbian superstar breathed a collective sigh of relief when Maluma revealed that those mysterious photos of a woman's belly (let's link out) weren't actually a baby announcement. Instead, Maluma took to Instagram Live to announce his sixth studio album, a visual project titled 7 Days in Jamaica.
The "birth" turned out to be an impromptu album release, accompanied by seven new music videos, which make a short film when combined. And for those who live in the Miami area, artist Federico Uribe, who designed the album's cover art, created an exhibition modeled after Maluma's latest project.
All of these events coincided with the artist's 27th birthday, giving him double the reason to celebrate.
Maluma tells E! News exclusively that he was joined by his family, close friends and team for a COVID-19 compliant premiere and exhibition opening at Wynwood Miami last night.
It was the perfect way to mark the occasion, with Maluma describing, "We turned a warehouse into the ocean, forest, jungle and much more with common trash materials. My friend Federico Uribe made all of these worlds out of recycled trash and you can listen to my new album at the exhibition as it's connected to some of the artwork."
To see how the "Felices Los 4" singer rang in his 27th birthday, check out the photos below!