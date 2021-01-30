Elon Musk and Grimes' Baby Boy Now Has a Haircut as Unique as His Name

Weitere : Grimes Gives Her Son a Haircut as Unique as His Name

Now this is a haircut worthy of the name X Æ A-Xii.

Grimes is showing off the one-of-a-kind hairstyle she gave her 8-month-old son on Thursday, Jan. 28.

She shared images of herself giving X Æ A-Xii a "Viking" haircut as he played with colorful (and no doubt top of the line) toys in the bathtub.

The "Oblivion" singer reached over the tub and used scissors to transform his blonde hair with a Mohawk-style cut that's sure to be all the rage at Zoom daycare someday. Grimes captioned the standout look, "not sure this haircut went well but he's Viking now."

The musician welcomed the baby in May 2020 with her partner Elon Musk, the brain behind Tesla and SpaceX.

Grimes noted the 'do was inspired by one of her favorite TV shows, BBC's The Last Kingdom, which is streaming on Netflix. The historical drama centers on the Vikings' invasion of England in the 9th Century, based on The Saxon Stories book series by Bernard Cornwell.