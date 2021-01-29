Grape-Nuts Cereal Is the Latest Pandemic Shortage: Shop It Here

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The latest in-demand item of the pandemic: Grape-Nuts!

Remember last March when toilet paper was flying off the shelves? Due to supply chain shortages and many people longing for nostalgic foods, Grape-Nuts cereal is now nearly impossible to find. The Grape-Nuts shortage is causing people to panic because some resellers are asking up to $111 for one 64 oz. box. However, Grape-Nuts released a statement on their website apologizing for the inconvenience, and assured fans of the healthy cereal that "it has not been discontinued."

But don't worry, we've rounded up all the places you can buy the iconic cereal online. Keep scrolling to score your box of Grape-Nuts!