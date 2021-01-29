Chloe and Halle Bailey's Tearful Sister Moment Is Guaranteed to Warm Hearts

ChloexHalle are not okay with their long-distance relationship.
In a recent Instagram Live, sisters Chloe Bailey, 22, and Halle Bailey, 20, had a tearful exchange while sharing how much they missed each other. As fans may know, Halle is currently away filming the live-action The Little Mermaid in London. So, when the duo got together on Instagram Live, Halle couldn't help but break down in tears while virtually reuniting with her sister.
"Because I've always been near my sister," Halle said through tears. "So, this is like really—it's different for me, not having you by my side, you know?"
As Halle went into full-on crying mode, Chloe fanned her face from her own tears—in a failed attempt to save her makeup.
"Oh Halle! You know what I miss? Pause. You know when you do your makeup and you're like, ‘Aw s—t,'" she said as she tapped her face with a towel. "Alright, I'll tell you. I miss your funny jokes. I miss your really funny jokes. I miss you being in the car with me and Branson when we do our little drives around the highway."
Chloe continued as she dabbed her face with the towel while Halle laughed and cried, "I miss just coming into your room and being like, ‘Hey girl what you think about this [outfit]?' I miss everything."
Through both of their tears, Chloe expressed how proud she is of Halle as she films her first lead role in a feature film.
As fans may recall, the close sisters recently made individual Instagram accounts after sharing a joint account for over nine years.
On their shared profile on Jan. 19, they made a video announcement with Halle explaining, "Obviously, we are in two separate places right now," and noting, "No matter the distance, we're still together."