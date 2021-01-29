Wells Adams Weighs In on Bachelor in Paradise's Return for Summer 2021

Weitere : Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Share Wedding Update

In 2021, the sun may officially shine again on Bachelor in Paradise.

It's been more than a year since the most recent season of the hit reality series premiered back in August 2019, leaving fans thirsty for the tropical drama. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, ABC had to put the seventh season of the summer spinoff on hold. As music to viewers' ears, however, it seems like the show will officially go on in just a few short months.

"I think they're hoping it just goes back to how it normally used to be in the summer," Wells Adams, the show's resident bartender, told Kaitlyn Bristowe on her Off the Vine podcast. "I think if they can, they're gonna do it in Mexico. If not, they can just do it stateside."

"I think the thought is that by the summertime," Adams elaborated on the Jan. 28 episode, "enough people will have been vaccinated that they can go down and do it? I don't know."