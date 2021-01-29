George Clooney Reveals the Sweet Way He and Amal Keep Their Romance Alive in Lockdown

Weitere : George Clooney Worries About Son's Asthma Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

George Clooney knows how to keep the spark in his relationship.

During an interview with AARP, which was published on Friday, Jan. 29, the 59-year-old actor shared how he and his wife Amal Clooney, 42, keep up with romantic gestures after six years of marriage.

According to the in-depth conversation, the Oscar winner revealed he and the accomplished lawyer handwrite letters to each other every couple of months.

"Even in lockdown [amid the coronavirus pandemic], I'll write a letter and slip it on her desk, or she'll write a letter and leave it under the pillow, I'm a big believer in letters," George explained. "I have letters from Paul Newman, Walter Cronkite, Gregory Peck. I have them framed. I put them in the house."

He added, "If it were a text, it would feel different. Maybe that's a generational thing, and maybe it won't be that way 20 years from now, but for me, somebody sat down and wrote it."