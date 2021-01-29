Watch Machine Gun Kelly Hilariously Troll John Krasinski in Saturday Night Live Teaser

KardashiansHalseyDua LipaBachelor NationDie NeuestenVideos

Machine Gun Kelly Hilariously Troll John Krasinski in Saturday Night Live Teaser

Machine Gun Kelly offered John Krasinski some important advice ahead of their Saturday Night Live episode. Scroll on to see the LOL-worthy promo.

Under pressure!

As John Krasinski gears up to host Saturday Night Live on Jan. 30, he's getting some advice from musical guest Machine Gun Kelly. Ahead of the sketch comedy show's return this weekend, SNL dropped the first promo featuring Krasinski, Kelly and Heidi Gardner.

While teasing his upcoming episode, Gardner reminded Krasinski this is a "big week, huge week" for the show. Hearing this, The Office alum nervously laughed, "But no pressure though."

However, Gardner quickly noted, "No, I'd say there's tons of pressure. I mean, it's the first show back, the first show of 2021 the first show since Trump!" Kelly (née Colson Baker) added, "She's right, you better be funny."

In a second promo clip, the "Bloody Valentine" rocker revealed a detail about his stage name. "Hey I was wondering," Gardner said, "how did you come up with the name Machine Gun Kelly?"

Kelly replied, "Oh, my mother's maiden name is Machine Gun."

It was just days ago that SNL announced the star-studded lineup for its first episodes of 2021. After Krasinski and Kelly take the iconic stage on Jan. 30, Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy will take over the hosting duties on Feb. 6, along with musical guest Phoebe Bridgers.

The following week, on Feb. 13, Oscar winner Regina King will take the hosting reigns and she'll be joined by musical guest Nathaniel Rateliff.

So, Saturday Night Live fans have a lot to look forward to in the upcoming weeks! Take a look at the hilarious promo for SNL's first show of 2021 above!

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

