Watch Machine Gun Kelly Hilariously Troll John Krasinski in Saturday Night Live Teaser

Weitere : John Krasinski & "Office" Cast Recreate Dance for Virtual Wedding

Under pressure!

As John Krasinski gears up to host Saturday Night Live on Jan. 30, he's getting some advice from musical guest Machine Gun Kelly. Ahead of the sketch comedy show's return this weekend, SNL dropped the first promo featuring Krasinski, Kelly and Heidi Gardner.

While teasing his upcoming episode, Gardner reminded Krasinski this is a "big week, huge week" for the show. Hearing this, The Office alum nervously laughed, "But no pressure though."

However, Gardner quickly noted, "No, I'd say there's tons of pressure. I mean, it's the first show back, the first show of 2021 the first show since Trump!" Kelly (née Colson Baker) added, "She's right, you better be funny."

In a second promo clip, the "Bloody Valentine" rocker revealed a detail about his stage name. "Hey I was wondering," Gardner said, "how did you come up with the name Machine Gun Kelly?"

Kelly replied, "Oh, my mother's maiden name is Machine Gun."