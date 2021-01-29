Blue Ivy Carter Gives Grandma Tina Lawson a Glam Makeover

Weitere : Blue Ivy Carter Shows Off Superstar Dance Moves

Tina Knowles is letting her gifted granddaughter upgrade her.

Beyoncé's famous mom shared a photo to Instagram on Thursday, Jan. 28 of the impressive makeover that the "Upgrade U" singer's 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter had just given her.

"My talented granddaughter Blue made up my face today," Tina wrote in the caption. "She is only 9 years old can you imagine her at 15 doing my makeup? She Beat My Face [heart emoji] Gonna save me a lot of money on make up artist fees."

Clearly, Blue has picked up a thing or two from her family members' glam skills, as she nailed her grandma's delicate smoky eye, eyebrow arch and pop of color on the lips. Watch your back, beauty YouTubers.

This is hardly the first time that Tina has proven how proud she is of the young Grammy nominee.

On Jan. 10, Tina shared footage of Blue showcasing some serious dance moves while listening to Ciara's 2010 single "Gimmie Dat" at a ballet class. As Tina observed at the time, the girl's eye-catching style brought to mind comparisons to her superstar family members, including aunt Solange Knowles.