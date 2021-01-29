KardashiansHalseyDua LipaBachelor NationDie NeuestenVideos

Valentine's Day Fashion: Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve and Everywhere Else

Shop our sweetest finds from Victoria's Secret, Nordstrom Rack and more.

von Carolin Lehmann Jan 29, 2021 02:12Tags
FashionLife/StyleValentinstagShoppingShop With E!Daily DealsShop Fashion
E-Comm: Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve With These Valentine's Day Clothes!E! Illustration

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Whether you're celebrating with a special someone or your best pals, a pink and red look is a must for Valentine's Day—Feb. 14.

You still have time to pick out a romantic outfit, lingerie, sleepwear and accessories for the big day from Victoria's Secret, Nordstrom Rack and more of our favorite stores. There's something below for every budget and every plan—whether that's hitting the gym or enjoying an intimate dinner with your favorite person. We say cheers to a special day, no matter who you spend it with!

Adapt Ombre Seamless Long Sleeve Crop Top and Leggings

The ombré red of this matching set is perfect for a Valentine's Day sweat sesh. The top has a cool ruching detail at the back.

$45
(crop top) Gymshark
$60
(leggings) Gymshark

Dream Angels Push-Up Bra

This red lace push-up bra is perfect for Valentine's Day and beyond. Don't forget to pick up a thong to match.

$60
Victoria's Secret
$17
(matching thong) VS

Top Stories

1
EXKLUSIV

Inside Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Plans for Baby No. 2

2

Katherine Heigl Confronts "Difficult" Reputation in Tell-All Interview

3

Andy Cohen Just Hinted at a RHOC Cast "Reboot"

27 Edit Meera Slingback Pump

These sweet leather slingback pumps are easy to walk in.

$70
$50
Nordstrom Rack

Gynger Unlined Bra and Panty

Adore Me's bestselling Gynger bra is perfect for Valentine's Day. It's got a bow in the front and a bow in the back (check out the matching panties).

$60
$25
Adore Me

Signature Satin Slipper

If you're staying in, these heart slippers are a must. Plus, they're on sale.

$30
$20
Victoria's Secret

LC Lauren Conrad Heart Button Earrings

These heart earrings are affordable enough to pick up just for the day of.

$12
$7
Kohl's

For Love & Lemons Fleur Jacquard Crop Top and Short

Check out the attention to detail on this romantic PJ set. It's from For Love & Lemons' collab with Victoria's Secret.

$49
Victoria's Secret
$49
(short) VS

Tulla Babydoll Blouse

This adorable babydoll blouse comes in a romantic rose hue and has an open back. We suggest pairing it with light-wash jeans.

$58
Free People

Loveless Bodysuit Red

From its red hue to its frill details, this bodysuit is perfect to wear with jeans.

$45
White Fox

FP One Adella Slip

If you're somewhere warm, this slip dress is perfect alone or as a bikini cover up. Pick from red or pink.

$88
Free People

Up next, celebrate Lunar New Year with these 14 gifts.

Top Stories

1

Katherine Heigl Confronts "Difficult" Reputation in Tell-All Interview

2
EXKLUSIV

Inside Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Plans for Baby No. 2

3

Andy Cohen Just Hinted at a RHOC Cast "Reboot"

4

Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff is Modeling's Next It Girl

5

Trailblazing Hollywood Icon Cicely Tyson Dead at 96