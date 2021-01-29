Valentine's Day Fashion: Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve and Everywhere Else

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Whether you're celebrating with a special someone or your best pals, a pink and red look is a must for Valentine's Day—Feb. 14.
You still have time to pick out a romantic outfit, lingerie, sleepwear and accessories for the big day from Victoria's Secret, Nordstrom Rack and more of our favorite stores. There's something below for every budget and every plan—whether that's hitting the gym or enjoying an intimate dinner with your favorite person. We say cheers to a special day, no matter who you spend it with!
Adapt Ombre Seamless Long Sleeve Crop Top and Leggings
The ombré red of this matching set is perfect for a Valentine's Day sweat sesh. The top has a cool ruching detail at the back.
Dream Angels Push-Up Bra
This red lace push-up bra is perfect for Valentine's Day and beyond. Don't forget to pick up a thong to match.
27 Edit Meera Slingback Pump
These sweet leather slingback pumps are easy to walk in.
Gynger Unlined Bra and Panty
Adore Me's bestselling Gynger bra is perfect for Valentine's Day. It's got a bow in the front and a bow in the back (check out the matching panties).
Signature Satin Slipper
If you're staying in, these heart slippers are a must. Plus, they're on sale.
LC Lauren Conrad Heart Button Earrings
These heart earrings are affordable enough to pick up just for the day of.
For Love & Lemons Fleur Jacquard Crop Top and Short
Check out the attention to detail on this romantic PJ set. It's from For Love & Lemons' collab with Victoria's Secret.
Tulla Babydoll Blouse
This adorable babydoll blouse comes in a romantic rose hue and has an open back. We suggest pairing it with light-wash jeans.
Loveless Bodysuit Red
From its red hue to its frill details, this bodysuit is perfect to wear with jeans.
FP One Adella Slip
If you're somewhere warm, this slip dress is perfect alone or as a bikini cover up. Pick from red or pink.