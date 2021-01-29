KardashiansHalseyDua LipaBachelor NationDie NeuestenVideos

Celebrate National Puzzle Day With These Amazingly Unique Puzzles

From putting together the Milky Way to a 3D sphere, here are all the must-have puzzles out there!

von Emily Spain, Mallory Carra Jan 29, 2021 12:00Tags
Life/StyleWohnenShoppingShop With E!Daily DealsWork From HomeShop Home
Ecomm: Affordable Puzzles--and Some Unique Ones Worth the Splurge

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

One of the best ways to stay entertained at home is a truly tried and true activity: putting together a puzzle!

Whether you engage the whole family or just do one by yourself, puzzles are fun, challenging, and intensely satisfying—once it's finished, of course. In honor of National Puzzle Day, we've rounded up all the best affordable puzzles, along with some incredibly unique ones you may just want to spend a few extra bucks on for a 3D puzzle that has a different shade of color on each piece, one shaped like your breakfast, another one reminiscent of Tetrisand so much more.

Find the puzzle that's the missing piece to your home entertainment and shop below!

lesen
Give the Gift of Disney Magic for Valentine's Day!

Areaware Little Puzzle Thing Cereal

This wildly popular Areaware puzzle is sold out in many places, so make sure to get yours before supplies run out! The Little Puzzle Thing line includes puzzles in the unique shape of its subject, like a cereal bowl, ice cream, eggplant, cupcake and so many more.

$15
Amazon

300-Piece Calm Puzzle for Adults and Kids

Relax and unwind with this mindfulness puzzle! And with each puzzle, you'll receive a 30-Day Calm app subscription so you can build your own mindfulness practice.

$14
Amazon
$10
$7
Walmart

Top Stories

1

See All the Stars at the Virtual 2021 Sundance Film Festival

2

Katherine Heigl Confronts "Difficult" Reputation in Tell-All Interview

3

Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Announce Their Wedding Date

Jigsaw Puzzle

Transport yourself to your favorite destinations from New York to Tokyo with this 500-piece puzzle.

$34
Rifle Paper Co.

The Wonders of Nature Clouds 500-Piece Puzzle

Make the most out of your weekend with this ultra-calming puzzle! Pretend you're flying on an airplane through the clouds and not sitting at home on a Friday night.

$10
$9
Nordstrom

New York Puzzle Company - New Yorker Beachgoing

Get lost in the 1,000 pieces of this puzzle of the famous New Yorker cover by artist Richard Taylor. The cover was originally published on July 8, 1939.

$24
Amazon

Snake Block Puzzle

Take these 24 wooden triangular blocks connected by elastic bands and shape them anything you can think of—a different kind of puzzle.

$16
Areaware
$16
Amazon

Small Gradient Jigsaw Puzzle

This gradient puzzle may look simple, but it's deceptively tough. Take on the 500 piece challenge and frame it afterwards because it's a pretty sight. It's available in blue, orange and purple.

$25
Areaware
$25
Amazon

Piecework Disco Queen Puzzle

Pour yourself a glass of bubbly and get to work on this chic 500-piece puzzle! Piecework has an incredible selection of quality puzzles that depict the most unique scenes.

$26
Piecework

Nevertheless She Persisted Puzzle

Salute all your favorite empowering women, including Amelia Earhart and Ruth Bader Ginsberg, who are illustrated in this 1,000-piece puzzle. Putting it all together will also reveal their most iconic quotes.

$18
Uncommon Goods
$20
$9
World Market

New York Times Custom Front Page Puzzle

This one's for the news junkies out there! You can get a 500-piece puzzle made from the New York Times front page of your choosing.

$50
Uncommon Goods

540 Colors 3D Puzzle

Every single one of the 540 puzzle pieces is a different shade in this this 3D sphere-shaped jigsaw that, when completed, makes up a gradient sphere.

$70
Uncommon Goods

Galison Full Bloom World Map Puzzle

Your typical world map is represented as gorgeous flowers and butterflies in this stunning 1,000-piece puzzle. You'll never see the world the same again.

$17
Amazon

Night Sky Wooden Puzzle

Assemble the stunning Milky Way in this 330-piece puzzle that has wooden pieces in unique pieces.

$90
Uncommon Goods

Search and Find Storybook Puzzle

Want your puzzle to come with stories? You're in luck. This 54-piece puzzle is a true journey as it tells the classic stories of The Three Little Pigs, Red Riding Hood and more.

$18
Uncommon Goods

Bgraamiens' Indian Feather Puzzle

Challenge yourself with this intricate, dazzling 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle. To make it a little easier, it actually has small hints on the pieces on how to put it together.

$19
Amazon

Galison Astrology 1,000-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Combine your love of astrology and puzzles in this 1,000-piece jigsaw that features the 12 signs of the zodiac.

$18
$17
Amazon
$10
World Market

3D Wooden Brain Teaser Puzzle

Remember Tetris? Well, this 3D puzzle is just like that, but in real life and in the shape of a wooden cube built for hours of fun and mystery.

$25
Amazon

Still in the mood to shop? Check out our Disney Valentine's Day Gift Guide!

Top Stories

1

See All the Stars at the Virtual 2021 Sundance Film Festival

2

Katherine Heigl Confronts "Difficult" Reputation in Tell-All Interview

3

Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Announce Their Wedding Date

4
EXKLUSIV

Inside Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Plans for Baby No. 2

5

Elizabeth Chambers Breaks Her Silence on Armie Hammer Controversy