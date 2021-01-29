Ashley Tisdale Details the "Traumatic" Scrutiny She Endured After Getting a Nose Job

Weitere : Ashley Tisdale Reviews Her Best & Worst Fashion Choices

Ashley Tisdale is letting go of the shame she still harbors about her rhinoplasty procedure.

In a personal essay shared to her lifestyle site Frenshe on Thursday, Jan. 28, the High School Musical star admitted she felt "triggered" by a recent interview in which she was seemingly asked about going under the knife nearly 15 years ago. Back in 2007, Ashley went public with her nose job in an attempt to de-stigmatize the procedure—especially when it comes to alleviating health issues like a deviated septum.

"I didn't do this because I believe in plastic surgery," she described at the time. "I did this to help my health. I literally almost could not breathe out of the right side of my nose."

Now at 35 years old with a baby on the way, Ashley says her old wounds have been reopened.

Looking back at the self-described "very traumatic" ordeal, Ashley writes that she never anticipated such intense public scrutiny. "To be clear, it was not about changing my appearance," she shares, adding, "It wasn't a big deal to me nor was it like I was dreaming of the day I'd get a nose job. On the other hand, I have ZERO judgment towards anyone who does look forward to that day—your body, your choice."