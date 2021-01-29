Check Out Mariah Carey’s Spot-On Recreation of Shawn Mendes’ Instagram Shout Out

Weitere : Shawn Mendes' Best Bits From "In Wonder" Documentary

Nothing can come between this duo: Mariah Carey and Shawn Mendes are proving they're friend goals in their latest social media posts.

It's always a good day when two of our faves come together and share a moment. In this case, their banter started on Jan. 27, when Shawn shared a shirtless picture of himself soaking up the sun in a big field. Headphones in his ears, eyes closed and arms stretched out wide, he savored the warm weather—and some Mariah Carey throwbacks.

The "Señorita" singer wrote on Instagram he was "Grateful" for "The sun, coffee, my health, my family, old Mariah Carey songs, music, humans!!!"

Obviously, the entire entertainment industry agreed. Charlie Puth commented, "Which Mariah song in particular?" Sam Smith seemed to answer, writing "Always be my baby" along with a fire emoji. Trevor Noah chimed in, "Mariah Carey songs are never old. They're just timeless!!!"

Then, the queen herself weighed in by posting a hilarious recreation of Shawn's tribute.