Tamzin Merchant Finally Addresses Being Recast By Emilia Clarke on Game of Thrones

No Red Wedding-level drama here! Tamzin Merchant has broken her silence about what it was like being recast by Emilia Clarke following the original Game of Thrones pilot—and it seems it all worked out for the best.

Though Game of Thrones, which ran from 2011 to 2019 on HBO, was one of the the most beloved shows in recent history, its original 2009 pilot didn't impress executives. Creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss were given another chance to make things better, which, clearly they did. That included recasting key characters, including making Emilia the show's new Mother of Dragons.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Tamzin—who currently stars in Amazon's Carnival Row—admitted that she wasn't excited to play Daenerys Targaryen, the character Emilia would go on to play for eight seasons after the series reshot the original pilot. Tamzin called the experience a "really great lesson."

"It was a lesson that if my guts are telling me a story isn't something I'm excited to tell, then I shouldn't try to be excited just because other people are telling me that I should be excited," she explained. "I didn't have any training as an actor, I only have my instincts. And what excites me and what drives me is a compelling story and a compelling character."