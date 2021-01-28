New WandaVision Clip Actually Answers a Few Questions

Looks like WandaVision's about to start giving us some answers!

We're three episodes into Disney+'s first TV foray into the world of the MCU and so far, we've only been super duper confused. We've had a good time with all the time traveling sitcom fun, but we've also been unable to stop wondering what's going on. Why are Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) in a sitcom? How is Vision still alive? Who is controlling all of this? Why is Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) going by the name of Geraldine? Who is asking Wanda who's doing this to her?

A new clip released by Disney+ offers a little bit of insight into what's happening in the form of what looks like a flashback. It features S.W.O.R.D Captain Monica and FBI agent Jimmy (Randall Park) driving up to the town of Westview and what appears to be an energy field.

Jimmy tells Monica to be careful, but she sticks her hand into the field anyway.