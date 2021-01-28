Is Karma Coming to The Bachelor's Bullies In This New Promo?

Could Victoria and Anna actually get what's coming to them on The Bachelor?

A new promo, exclusive to E! News, seems to indicate that they actually just might. In case you're lost, Victoria has spent the entire season so far being as mean as possible to other contestants. She even managed to get Marylynn sent home based on a lie and bullied poor Sarah into hiding away before sending herself home. But this week, she might have actually gone too far.

When five new girls arrived in the last episode, Victoria and Anna did not handle it particularly well. They did their best to make the new girls feel inferior by any means necessary, and Victoria even physically stole the crown off of one pageant queen's head. When newbie Brittany tried to steal Matt away from a convo with Anna (which is how everyone is supposed to behave on this show), Anna decided to spread a rumor that Brittany is an escort.