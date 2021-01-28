Chloe x Halle's Chloe Bailey Reveals the Best Piece of Advice Beyoncé Gave Them

There's no doubt that Chloe x Halle have learned a lot from Beyoncé.
After all, in the five years since 20-year-old Halle Bailey and 22-year-old Chloe Bailey were signed to Queen Bey's Parkwood record label, they've released two hit studio albums, earned multiple Grammy nominations and performed at landmark events like the U.S. Open, the E! People's Choice Awards and Super Bowl LI.
The R&B duo's rise to fame isn't slowing down any time soon, and E! News was lucky enough to catch up with the sisters on Thursday, Jan. 28's Daily Pop.
Chloe described feeling "constantly" inspired by Beyoncé, telling co-hosts Carissa Culiner and Justin Sylvester that she's particularly drawn to "how she carries herself and the way she performs and lets everything go."
The "Do It" singer also revealed the best piece of advice Beyoncé's ever given her and Halle: "What she told us is the 'no scroll rule.' Don't read any comments. Don't read what people have to say about you."
"And right now, I'm learning that outside opinions and other people's validation don't make me worthy or tell me about myself or how good of a person I am," Chloe added.
Now that's advice we could all use, though it's particularly helpful for stars in the spotlight like Chloe x Halle. After all, they're not just musicians!
The duo has starred on Freeform's grown-ish for three seasons—with the third currently playing out week to week—and while speaking to E! News on Daily Pop, Halle gushed about her sister's character, Jazz.
"I was really proud of her in choosing herself and realizing that she has to learn to prioritize and focus," Halle explained. "For me, I feel like I'm learning that, especially when it comes to love and relationships."
Yara Shahidi, who leads the way on grown-ish as she originated her role of 14-year-old Zoey Johnson on ABC's black-ish, also spoke to E! News. With her character now in college, gone are the days of being a carefree tween.
"Adulting is really cool when it's you making decisions and feeling great about your decisions," the actress and model explained. "But adulting is also dealing with the repercussions of your decisions and knowing that there is oftentimes no right answer."
Hear more from Yara and the rest of the grown-ish cast in the above Daily Pop clip.
grown-ish airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on Freeform.