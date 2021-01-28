The Bachelor's Victoria Larson Apologizes to Contestants Amid Bullying Accusations

Victoria Larson is taking accountability for her less-than-kind behavior on The Bachelor.

The 28-year-old entrepreneur, who dubbed herself the "Queen" on the show, is still in the running for lead Matt James' heart—but is definitely the so-called "villain" of the season. As Bachelor Nation fans may recall, she told Matt that Marylynn Sienna was "toxic," leading to Matt booting Marylynn from the show during the rose ceremony. Victoria also railed against Sarah Trott for interrupting a group date, leading to Sarah choosing to exit the show. "Queen Victoria" also snatched a crown off new contestant Catalina Morales' head, suggesting there can only be one self-proclaimed royal in the house.

Now, however, it seems that Victoria is taking some responsibility for her behavior. In since-deleted posts on her Instagram Story, the reality star acknowledged that she hurt other girls in the mansion.

She wrote, "I think in my effort to make my opinions heard it may have been perceived as bullying by some, and I feel bad if my words or actions offended anyone. I take time each day to reflect and learn the lessons."