Watch the Juicy New Trailer for Good Trouble Season 3

It's time to face the music in Good Trouble season three.

The Freeform drama and Fosters spinoff returns in less than a month and E! News has an exclusive first look at the new trailer. As usual, there's a lot going on.

Season two of Good Trouble ended with a lot of relationships in the balance and the trailer gives some hints about what's to come, good and bad. Callie (Maia Mitchell) chose her morals and the Legal Aid tenants over her boyfriend Jamie (Beau Mirchoff), and in the trailer she tells Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) "it's over."

Mariana, having just hooked up with Evan (T.J. Linnard) after learning that her boyfriend Raj (Dhruv Uday Singh) might have slept with her roommate Isabella (Priscilla Quintana), now appears to be literally stuck between the two men.