NFL Star Chad Wheeler Charged With Domestic Violence Following Alleged Violent Attack on His Girlfriend

NFL player Chad Wheeler was formally charged with domestic violence on Wednesday, Jan. 27 after he was arrested over the weekend.

The 27-year-old offensive lineman, who played in five games with the Seattle Seahawks during the 2020-2021 season, is accused of assaulting his girlfriend in Kent, a suburb of Seattle. He was arrested early in the morning on Saturday, Jan. 23 and was released after posting $400,000 in bail.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the athlete was charged with first-degree domestic violence assault, domestic violence unlawful imprisonment and resisting arrest. The documents allege that he strangled the victim until she lost consciousness.

In a case summary submitted by the prosecuting attorney and obtained by E! News, Wheeler is accused of "viciously" attacking the woman. The documents state in part, "When the victim regained consciousness, for the second time, and began to realize what had just happened, she observed the defendant come back into the bedroom and calmly, with surprise, remark, 'oh, you're still alive.'"