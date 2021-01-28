BREAKING

Halsey Announces She's Pregnant, Expecting First Baby
HalseyKobe BryantBridgertonDie NeuestenVideos

Go Inside Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's $12.5 Million Malibu Mansion

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have started a new chapter together! A source told E! News the Coldplay singer bought the home and the actress "is living with him."

von Alyssa Morin Jan 28, 2021 01:48Tags
WohnenWohnenPromisDakota Johnson
Weitere: Dakota Johnson Confirms Relationship With Chris Martin

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin just took their relationship to the next level!

The couple, who first sparked romance rumors in late 2017, is officially moving in together, a source confirms to E! News. The High Note actress and Coldplay frontman recently nestled into a modern cape cod-styled home in Malibu, Calif. for—drum roll, please—a whopping $12.5 million.

According to the insider, Chris is the one who bought the 5,338 square foot house, and Dakota "is living there with him." And considering just how private the pair is, the source notes this estate is nearby the 43-year-old singer's other properties in the area.

"It's brand new," shares the source, adding it's "walking distance to the same private beach he has multiple homes on."

One of the perks of living in Malibu means the couple is a hop and a skip away from the seashore. But even if they don't feel like leaving their humble abode, their two-story mansion boasts ocean views.

foto
Dakota Johnson's Best Looks

Their million-dollar home comes complete with six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a game room, a theatre room, a pool with a spa and a full outdoor barbecue area. But don't just take our word for it! Go inside their luxurious mansion in our gallery below.

MEGA
Chef's Kiss

Who needs to order take-out when this kitchen is a chef's dream! From the very trendy farmhouse sink to the massive island (which features a built-in wine cooler!), this is one dreamy area. 

MEGA
R&R

For those days when you want some alone time, draw a bath and overlook the gorgeous backyard scenery. The best part of this master bathroom? With the separate sinks and vanities, Dakota and Chris won't have to fight over drawer space!

MEGA
Cozy Chic

A room so cozy, all you need is a good book and a glass of wine! The fireplace and built-in shelves (which perfectly stores all of the wood) make it all the more inviting. Plus, the double doors not only allow for plenty of natural light but you can enjoy the beauty of the outdoors while staying inside.

MEGA
Views on Views

We'd never want to leave this room if we had an attached balcony that overlooked the ocean!

MEGA
Bottom's Up

After cooking delicious meals, take a seat in the spacious dining room, which looks into the kitchen.

Top Stories

1

Kaitlyn Bristowe “Would Have Done Anything” to Stay With Shawn Booth

2

Pamela Anderson Quietly Married Bodyguard Dan Hayhurst Over Holidays

3
BRANDAKTUELL

Halsey Announces She's Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Alev Aydin

Want to see more swoon-worthy celebrity homes? E! News has you covered. Click here.

Top Stories

1

Kaitlyn Bristowe “Would Have Done Anything” to Stay With Shawn Booth

2

Pamela Anderson Quietly Married Bodyguard Dan Hayhurst Over Holidays

3
BRANDAKTUELL

Halsey Announces She's Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Alev Aydin

4

See Kristen Stewart Transformed Into Princess Diana for Spencer

5

Christina Mauser's Daughter Almost Boarded Helicopter With Kobe Bryant