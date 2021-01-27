Pamela Anderson Marries Bodyguard Dan Hayhurst in Her 9th Wedding

Pamela Anderson is a married woman again!

The 53-year-old Baywatch alum wed her bodyguard, a bodybuilder and fellow Canadian, Dan Hayhurst, in an intimate ceremony on the grounds of her home on Vancouver Island, British Columbia on Christmas Eve, E! News confirmed on Wednesday, Jan. 27. The two have been together since at least last fall.

"Pamela is over the moon and feels more at home than ever before," a source connected to the couple told E! News exclusively about her and her new husband's recent wedding. "This is really such a full circle moment and return to her roots. They are actually both natives to Vancouver Island. They are splitting their time between Malibu and her family home in Vancouver. Spending time during quarantine has been cathartic for them both."

This marks the fifth marriage and ninth wedding ceremony in 25 years for Pamela. The actress was previously married to four different men, including first ex-husband Tommy Lee, with whom she shares two sons, Brandon Thomas Lee, 24, and Dylan Jagger Lee, 23.

The source told E! News that "Brandon and Dylan couldn't be happier and support their mom no matter what." The insider also said that Pamela's relationship with her new husband is "really sweet," adding, "Her friends think Dan is the nicest man she's ever been with."

At their wedding, Pamela wore a cream-colored, scrunched cap-sleeve gown with a cathedral-style veil and dark Hunter rain boots, as seen in photos posted by The Daily Mail, which first reported the wedding news. A local pastor performed the ceremony, while the couple recited traditional vows, it reported. Qiyupelenexw from Snuneymuxw First Nation acted as a witness and sang the "Paddle Song," which signifies a new journey, and drums played throughout the ceremony, the outlet said.