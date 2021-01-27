Celebrate Lunar New Year with Lululemon's New Fiery Red Collection

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Celebrate the Year of the Ox with Lululemon's special edition Lunar New Year Collection! Now you can get your sweat on in style with bold red hues and prints inspired by the optimism and energy of the New Year.

From flattering jackets and fiery red workout sets to cozy hoodies and shorts, this collection will help you stay motivated and fierce during your grueling workout routines.

Our favorite? Lululemon's iconic Define Jacket in a new dark red patterned print with gold zippers!

Keep scrolling to shop our 8 favorite items from the Lunar New Year Collection.