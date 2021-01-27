The Bold Type To End With Season 5 on Freeform

Good news and bad news, Bold Type fans.

The beloved Freeform drama is coming back for a fifth season, but the fifth season will also be the final season. The network announced the news with a promise from Freeform president Tara Duncan to give the series "the sendoff [executive producer Wendy Straker Hauser], the incredible cast and crew and the beloved fans all deserve."

"The Bold Type has been a gift that has truly changed my life," Hauser said in her own statement. "I spent my twenties in New York City working in magazines, so in many ways the show feels very personal to my experiences. I have truly loved writing this show and living in this world. I will miss it terribly, but I am so grateful for the opportunity and glad to know it's been a comfort to so many people out there."