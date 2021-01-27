BREAKING

Teen Mom's Chelsea Houska Shares New Baby Photos From the Hospital

After giving birth to a baby girl earlier than expected, Teen Mom’s Chelsea Houska and husband Cole DeBoer shared new photos and updates from the hospital.

Chelsea Houska is taking a moment to celebrate the life around her.

Just two days after welcoming her fourth child into the world, the former Teen Mom 2 star went to Instagram and shared a brand-new photo with her husband Cole DeBoer and newborn daughter Walker June.

"What a life we have built @coledeboer," she wrote to her followers on Wednesday, Jan. 27. Cole later commented, "Beyond Grateful!!"

Earlier this month, Chelsea revealed on the Teen Mom 2 reunion that her due date wasn't until Feb. 16. But based on social media posts, everyone in the family appears to be doing well—including baby Walker.

"Glow bug for a couple days," Chelsea revealed online. "Part of coming a little bit early." 

Before announcing her departure from Teen Mom 2 to focus on other adventures, the co-founder of Aubree Says opened up about her expanding family. As she explained to E! News, this pregnancy was different from all the others.

"I thought I was a pro," Chelsea shared back in September 2020. "I thought, ‘Ok, I've had a boy and two girls. I know what this will be like' but this one has definitely been different. I'm definitely more sick. I have acne. I've never had that before during my pregnancy. This one is definitely throwing me for a loop."

Fortunately, the 29-year-old reality star always stayed focused on the positive including her supporting crew at home.

"My family is so fun and funny. I love being around them," Chelsea shared. "I just enjoy having the family, living in the country and being able to go outside and have space. I'm definitely taking more moments to just really soak it in and be appreciative of family and everything we have."  

Keep scrolling to see just some of the many family memories Chelsea and Cole have made in recent years.

Instagram
Best Dressed

Shortly after welcoming her fourth child, Chelsea dressed up baby Walker June in clothes from Aubree Says

Instagram
Hello Walker

After giving birth to Walker June, Chelsea couldn't help but reflect on her life. "What a life we have built @coledeboer," she wrote online

Instagram
Best Buds

When Watson turned four, Cole couldn't help but send a heartfelt message online. "Watson is truly going to change the world someday. He is the sweetest and most special boy," he wrote. "I am such a proud father!" 

Calli Rentschler / @bayaraephotography
Think Pink

Chelsea, Cole and their three kids jumped for joy during the gender reveal of baby no. 4. The reality star captions the photo, "Baby.......GIRL!!!!!!"

Instagram
Bumpin' Along

"One more DeBoer!" the Teen Mom 2 star shares on Instagram in August 2020. "Coming early 2021."

Instagram
Happy Birthday, Watson!

Chelsea hosts a fun-filled 1st birthday celebration for her "wild one." 

Instagram
Happiest Place on Earth

The Houska-DeBoer squad wear matching outfits while on a trip to Disneyland. 

Instagram
I Do

Newlyweds alert! Chelsea and Cole celebrate their marriage with an official reception held one year after initially tying the knot in October 2016. 

Instagram
DeBoer Party of Four

The adorable squad coordinates their red, white and blue ensembles during a day at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium in Florida. 

Instagram
Date Night

Every parent deserves a night off every now and then, so why not attend the Garth Brooks concert with your S.O.?!

Instagram
Picture Perfect

Baby Watson and little Aubree are the cutest brother-sister pair, and their 'rents aren't half bad either!

Instagram
Happy Wife, Happy Life

"Married 1 year tomorrow!" Chelsea captioned this sweet selfie. "I am so grateful that God chose me to be your wife."

Instagram
Inseparable

The lovebirds strike a pose in matching sunglasses as they take in the sunshine. 

Instagram
Star Spangled Family

Chelsea and Cole's fam show off their patriotic sides while celebrating the Fourth of July. 

Instagram
Happily Ever After

Mr. and Mrs. Cole DeBoer share a kiss during their first wedding ceremony as daughter Aubree watches on.

Instagram
All Smiles

Oh, the joys of parenthood!

