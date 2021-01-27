NBA Reporter and Analyst Sekou Smith Dead at 48: Dwyane Wade and More Pay Tribute

Longtime NBA reporter Sekou Smith has died at age 48.

The journalist of 20 years and Turner Sports analyst passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 26, after battling the coronavirus, ESPN reported. For the past decade or so, Smith worked for NBA TV and NBA.com and also hosted the NBA Hang Time podcast.

Smith was born in 1972 and was a native of Grand Rapids, Michigan. He attended Jackson State University in Mississippi, before starting his career at The Clarion-Ledger newspaper in Jackson, ESPN reported. He later worked as a sports beat writer, covering the Indiana Pacers for The Indianapolis Star and the Atlanta Hawks for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, before joining Turner Sports in 2009, the outlet said.

"We are all heartbroken over Sekou's tragic passing," Turner Sports said in a statement. "His commitment to journalism and the basketball community was immense and we will miss his warm, engaging personality. He was beloved by his Turner Sports and NBA friends and colleagues. Our deepest condolences are with his family and loved ones."