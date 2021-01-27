Kobe BryantKourtney & TravisArmie HammerBachelor NationDie NeuestenVideos

This Gorgeous $28 Turtleneck Has 6,000 Five-Star Amazon Reviews

Buy it in 29 different colors and prints!

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

With winter seemingly never coming to an end, we're stocking up on sweaters. But they always run so expensive.

Want an option that you can buy in every color without breaking the bank? Well, Amazon reviewers are loving the Anrabess Turtlenecks that are only $28 or less, depending on the color or print you pick. 

Shop them below!

Anrabess Turtleneck

These turtleneck sweaters with batwing sleeves are perfect to wear with leggings. Pick from 29 different colors and prints.

$28
Amazon

Hear what reviewers have to say:

"This sweater is so nice and high quality. I love the high neck. It's so soft! Runs true to size."

"Flowy and a great length for leggings if you're like me and prefer to cover your bottom when wearing leggings as pants. I received many compliments on this sweater."

"The material is exceptionally soft and forgiving. I wore it yesterday to work with black leggings and knee boots and felt fabulous. I hate turtle necks but this one is soft loose and non confining."

