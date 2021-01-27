Mercury Retrograde: Here's Everything You Need to Get Through It

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Brace yourself: Mercury is in retrograde starting Saturday, Jan. 30 until Feb. 19! The cosmos are soon to be wreaking havoc on your laptop, rerouting your texts, and causing exes to reemerge in your life, all thanks to the astronomical optical illusion that makes it look like the planet Mercury is moving backward in Earth's sky.
Mercury goes retrograde three to four times per year for three weeks at a time, causing major travel issues, messing up all communications, and forcing you to confront the past. Whether or not you believe Mercury is conspiring against you, the supposed side effects of the phase can be annoying, but you can't stop living your life—or shopping for what you want. After all, you can arm yourself against the mishaps caused by cosmic event with cleansing kits, powerful crystals, a blend of very necessary essential oils, and a calming handmade candle.
Take a moment to relax, meditate, and reassess. Then, check out all the Mercury retrograde essentials we've rounded up to help you get through it unscathed.
GL X Urban Mystic Experience Pack
Mercury Retrograde is a time of release and detox, so take the time to cleanse your surroundings with palo santo, sage, a clear quartz crystal, santal-scented candle and a selenite crystal wand.
The Astrology of You and Me: How to Understand and Improve Every Relationship in Your Life
During this delicate time, you're bound to feel triggered by people! This book will allow you to assess your compatibility with other astrological signs, and how you are predisposed to interact with your parents, friends, co-workers and more based on your sign.
Authentic Pink Himalayan Salt Rocks Lamp
Add a soft glow to your personal space and allow the healing power of pink Himalayan salt to soothe your worries!
Ariana Ost Attune Sound Healing Crystal Dish & Tuning Fork Set
Bring your nervous system in balance with crystal dishes paired with BioSonics tuning forks! Just focus on your breath and let the good vibes enter your space.
CBD Bath Soak- Sleep
Now you can finally get a full night of sleep thanks to lavender essential oil, epsom salt, dead sea salt, and CBD. Plus, each soaks contains 300 mg of sustainably sourced, hemp-derived CBD that's USA grown, lab-tested, and gently extracted.
Sorry for Mercury Retrograde Coasters
You deserve to pour yourself a tall glass of wine after a long day. And don't forget to rest it on these coasters!
Mercury in Retrograde T-Shirt
Feels like Mercury is always in retrograde, doesn't it? Communicate it to the world by wearing the statement on a cotton shirt available in multiple colors.
My Zen Lab Meditation Cushion
When the going gets tough during retrograde, remember to take a moment to meditate and center yourself. This cushion plus some meditation music will allow you to comfortably get in the zone!
My Mercury Retrograde Journal
Set positive intentions and work through your energy shifts by writing your heart out in a journal specifically designed for the cosmic event.
CBD Gummies
When Mercury Retrograde causes a spike in anxiety, calm down with these CBD gummies that also feature vitamins D3 and B12.
VitaJuwel Balance ViA Water Bottle
Feeling off-balance during retrograde? Restore your equilibrium with a BPA-free plastic bottle that enriches your water with the power of gemstones.
Florida Water Cologne
Much like sage, Florida Water cologne is believed to have major cleansing properties and a refreshing citrus scent. Solange famously brought a whole bottle with her to the 2018 Met Gala.
Freddie Mercury Retrograde Mug
Have truer words ever been spoken? Salute the memory of the Queen singer and voice your frustration about Mercury retrograde with a totally on-point mug.
The Sacred Ritual Release Bath Salts
This mix of activated charcoal-infused black lava salt and red alaea salt will help relieve what ails you and make you feel recharged.
Healing Black Tourmaline Orgonite Pyramid
The Healing Black Tourmaline Orgonite Pyramid will filter and balance the energy fields around you, so you can continue to live your best life, especially when Mercury is in retrograde.
Mercury Retrograde Protection Candle
Soothe your soul with the handmade candle's lavender and chamomile stress-relieving scent. Naturally, the Mercury Retrograde candle will ship to you once the planet goes direct.
Species by the Thousands Optimism Crystal Gift Set
Sometimes you need a little extra help and good vibes even when Mercury isn't in retrograde! This set includes five crystals and crystal clearing spray so you can benefit from the healing energy of Pyrite, Citrine, Sunstone, Rutilated Quartz and Rose Quartz.