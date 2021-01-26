Amy Schumer Jokes Hilaria Baldwin Is Probably “Happy” About Capitol Riots After Heritage Scandal

Weitere : Amy Schumer Jokes About Hilaria Baldwin's Accent Controversy

Amy Schumer has a wild take on all that Hilaria Baldwin drama.

Yes, we're still talking about that time in December when people doubted whether Baldwin's Spanish accent was real and questioned her connection to Spain.

Well, Schumer (her newest social media buddy) is looking back at it all with her typical sense of humor, which is as controversial as always. She told Entertainment Tonight on Jan. 26, "Oh my god, I really don't even know what to say. I didn't know that was going to happen, obviously."

Schumer joked, "I feel like it was so insane and entertaining that I think Hilaria is probably the only person who is happy about the insurrection in the Capitol, because it distracted [people] from that."

She added, "She is amazing and I wish her and her family the best... And I hope she gets to visit Spain as much as she wants."