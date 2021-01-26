Olivia, Sophia and Aurora Culpo Spill About Their New Arrivals at Macy's

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. The products shown are from a celebrity's own product line. If you buy those products through the links in this article, Macy's, which sells the celebrity's product, has agreed to give Shop with E! a commission on purchase.

The Macy's Culpos x INC new arrivals are here, and we caught up with the Culpo sisters to hear all about their campaign for these Instagram-worthy additions. The line is meant to inspire you to confidently wear the latest trends, and the sisters have shared which of the new arrivals are their favorites.

"This collection is a lot more fashion forward than some of our other more comfy, cozy collections," Olivia Culpo exclusively told E! "There are a lot of really amazing silhouettes and structured shoulders. I also love the color palette for this drop with the denim and nudes."