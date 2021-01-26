Kobe BryantKourtney & TravisArmie HammerBachelor NationDie NeuestenVideos

Score Incredible Deals During Draper James' Warehouse Sale

Enjoy incredible deals on Reese Witherspoon-approved dresses, blouses, pants and more!

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we hope you do too, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Draper James' Warehouse Sale is here! Now through Jan. 31, enjoy incredible savings on beautiful apparel and accessories. To make it even better, an additional 40% off will be applied at checkout!

From sweater capes and high-waisted jeans to wrap dresses and printed blouses, Reese Witherspoon's brand offers beautiful prints and textures to help you stay stylish all year-round. 

See below for our 9 favorite sale picks!

Belted Sweater Cape

This knit cape is not only super flattering, it's a must-have for winter. Enjoy an extra 40% off will be applied at checkout!

$175
$98
Draper James

High Waisted Boot Cut Jean

High-waist, bootcut jeans for $65? Count us in. Plus, an extra 40% off will be applied at checkout!

$98
$65
Draper James

June Dress in Marigold Floral

With luxe silk sateen and a pretty fall-ready floral print, get ready to receive lots of compliments! Take an extra 40% off at checkout.

$250
$130
Draper James

Button Down Shirt

Whether you need a new blouse for Zoom meetings or one for everyday wear, this button down shirt is for you. Plus, an additional 40% off will be applied at checkout.

$88
$65
Draper James

Chambray Midi Wrap Dress

With a wrap tie, this chambray dress will accentuate your waist and hug you in all the right places! Take an extra 40% off at checkout and save even more.

$125
$98
Draper James

Magnolia Vines Face Mask

The Warehouse Sale features some great deals on adorable masks like this one.

$10
$8
Draper James

Tie Neck Top in Emerald Magnolia

This beautiful blouse will look great on almost anyone! Between the color and print, we can't get enough of it. Plus, an additional 40% off will be added at checkout.

$98
$65
Draper James

Wide Leg Chambray Pant

With a side zipper closure and tie at the waist, these chambray pants will provide ultimate comfort! Plus, an extra 40% off at checkout.

$98
$65
Draper James

Barbara Utility Dress in Berry Stripe

We've found your Valentine's Day outfit! With vertical stripes, this dress will make you look taller and slimmer. Take an extra 40% off at checkout, no code needed.

$150
$98
Draper James

