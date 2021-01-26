Here's What Leah Remini Texted BFF Jennifer Lopez After Her Inauguration Performance

Leah Remini is the proud best friend we all need.
The actress and activist stopped by E! News' Daily Pop on Tuesday, Jan. 26 to talk all about her new game show hosting gig, but first, she took the time to praise her longtime friend and fellow Bronx native Jennifer Lopez for her performance at President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' Jan. 20 inauguration.
"You know, I've been talking about her a lot," Leah told E! News' Carissa Culiner and Justin Sylvester. "She was an inspiration, as if she wasn't already."
After J.Lo took the stage to help usher in the new administration—performing "This Land Is Your Land" and "America the Beautiful" with a brief interlude into her own song "Let's Get Loud"—Leah said she reached out with a congratulatory message.
"I wrote her and said, 'You know, you're a girl from the Bronx,'" she recalled. "'Like, what you did today was really inspiring, and it was just beautiful to watch. Just beautiful.'"
Leah also joked that she "taught her everything she knows."
Jennifer's fiancé Alex Rodriguez is equally proud of her performance, which he described as "iconic" on Twitter. The couple has been engaged since March 2019 and initially planned to say "I do" last year, but of course, the coronavirus pandemic hit.
Neither J.Lo nor Alex has revealed their new wedding plans, and on Daily Pop, Leah was just as tight-lipped about any potential bachelorette party activities.
"It's so funny because I did an interview today and she said, 'What's the one question that you wish people would not ask?' and I was, like, that," Leah fired back at Justin when he inquired about party plans. "Don't even try it."
Thankfully for the E! News host, Leah still "loves" him.
She also loves her role on People Puzzler, a game show inspired by the celebrity magazine's crossword puzzles.
Hosting the Game Show Network program allowed her to not just get out of the house, but actually interact with people—something she "needed" amid the isolation of quarantine.
"I cry every time somebody wins," Leah admitted. "I love the connection with these contestants. It was my favorite time of my day...Probably the second job I haven't complained on."
Added the Kevin Can Wait star, "I didn't realize how much I needed connection with people. And every time somebody lost, I was like, 'I'm sorry. Oh my god.' And I was, like, looking for things onset to give to people. 'You want this eraser? You want a pen?'"
Watch the complete Daily Pop interview with Leah Remini in the above clip.
People Puzzler airs weekdays at 6 p.m. ET on Game Show Network.