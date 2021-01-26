Watch Jimmy Fallon Surprise MSNBC's Steve Kornacki By Cleaning His "Incredibly Messy" Office

Weitere : Jimmy Fallon's Mute Button Fail While Accepting 2020 PCA

Not all heroes wear capes.

To thank MSNBC's Steve Kornacki for his impeccable coverage—from the presidential election race through to the 2021 Inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris—Jimmy Fallon snuck into his messy office to do a deep clean.

"We're in khaki country now," The Tonight Show host said when he walked into the MSNBC headquarters in New York City. "This feels like I'm in, like, a horror video game or, like, a level of Five Nights at Freddy's, where I'm gonna get jump scared and, like a teddy bear—an evil teddy bear—or a clown is gonna come out."

Immediately Jimmy walked into Steve's empty office and loudly whispered, "No, no! Are you kidding me? Oh my gosh. What happened, Steve? Kornacki, what is going on?"

The late-night host semi-jokingly questioned if the political correspondent lived in the office, before getting to work.

"These gloves aren't even for COVID, just this office," said Jimmy as he began picking up and moving things around. "Look at all these ties. Who has pre-tied ties?"