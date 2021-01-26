Watch True Thompson Adorably Cheer on Dad Tristan During His Basketball Game

Kourtney & TravisGigi HadidBridgertonJay CutlerDie NeuestenVideos

There's no mistaking who Tristan Thompson's biggest pint-sized fan is. For the adorable proof, keep scrolling to watch a touching video of Tristan and Khloe Kardashian's daughter, True Thompson.

There's no question who Tristan Thompson's biggest fan is. 

While the 29-year-old pro basketball star—and newest Boston Celtics player—was in Illinois for a game against the Chicago Bulls on Monday, Jan. 25, his daughter True Thompson was in bed at home with her eyes peeled to the television. 

In an adorable video her mom Khloe Kardashian shared on her Instagram Story, fans can watch 2-year-old True adorably gush over her dad as he popped up on the screen. 

"That's my daddy! That's my daddy!" the toddler screamed excitedly. "Daddy." Cue the awwww! With videos like this one, it's hard to believe it was not even three years ago that the youngster arrived into the world as a newborn baby

More recently, fans learned in November 2020 that the athlete signed a two-year deal to play for the Boston Celtics after nearly a decade with the Cleveland Cavaliers.  

As for what the new team meant for Khloe and their daughter, a source told E! News at the time, "Khloe is supportive of Tristan and his career. She is very much settled with True in L.A. and doesn't intend to uproot her and their life."

However, as is life, plans were still up in the air. "They don't know what's going to happen," the source noted. "They are still figuring things out."

It was a big month for Ontario-born Tristan, who just days later became a U.S. citizen. "I came to the US on a student visa and have always had big dreams," he was quoted saying. "I'm now truly living the American dream."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns 2021, only on E!

