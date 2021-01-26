Kourtney & TravisGigi HadidBridgertonJay CutlerDie NeuestenVideos

Vanessa Bryant Says Tragic Crash "Still Doesn't Seem Real" One Year After Kobe and Gianna's Deaths

On the night before the one-year anniversary of Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna's deaths, Vanessa Bryant expressed her continued disbelief while sharing a supportive letter she received.

Vanessa Bryant is sharing a beautiful message of support that she recently received in light of a year having elapsed since the sudden passing of husband Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

On Monday, Jan. 25, just over an hour before it became Jan. 26 on the West Coast, Vanessa took to Instagram to post a letter she was sent earlier that day from a close friend of Gianna's named Aubrey. In her caption, Vanessa reflected on her continued disbelief that Kobe and Gianna died in a helicopter crash that took nine lives on the morning of June 26, 2020.

"Today I received this sweet letter from one of Gianna's best friends, Aubrey," Vanessa, 38, wrote. "I love you Aubz (as my Gigi would call you). Thank you so much for beautifully sharing some of your memories of my Gigi with me and allowing me to share them here on my ig."

In her letter, Aubrey praised Gianna's "love of life" and told Vanessa, "You did it right Mrs. Bryant, and we are all eternally grateful to you." 

In her caption, Kobe's widow expressed how much she misses the NBA superstar and their second-oldest daughter, adding that she still has trouble comprehending the tragedy.

"My Gigi is INCREDIBLE and I truly appreciate your thoughtful letter," Vanessa continued. "She loves you so much. I miss my baby girl and Kob-Kob so much, too. [heart emoji] I will never understand why/how this tragedy could've happened to such beautiful, kind and amazing human beings. It still doesn't seem real."

She concluded her emotional caption with, "Kob, we did it right. Gigi, you still make mommy proud. I love you! #PlayGigisWay #Mambacita #Mamba #DaddysGirl #GirlDad."

