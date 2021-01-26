South Korean Actress Song Yoo-jung Dead at 26

South Korean actress Song Yoo-jung has died at the age of 26.

On Monday, Jan. 25, the actress' agency, Sublime Talent Agency, confirmed her death in a statement shared to Instagram. "Actress Song Yoo-jung has left us," the statement read in Korean, according to CNN. "Yoo-jung was a friend who always gave us happiness with a bright smile, and an awesome actress who acted with a passion bigger than anyone."

The talent agency also revealed that she died on Saturday, Jan. 23 and has since been laid to rest, in accordance with her family's wishes.

No cause of death has been released at this time.

Fans first became acquainted with Song when she modeled for Estée Lauder in a 2013 campaign.

Later that year, she starred in the MBC TV show Golden Rainbow, before going on to appear in Make Your Wish. She's most recognized for her role in the drama School 2017.